I’ve Run A Mile A Day For Over A Year — Here’s How It’s Changed Me

In June of 2020, I decided to run a mile. One mile. I felt trapped by the pandemic and overwhelmed by working and parenting full time from home. I needed to get outside and do something for myself. I set a goal of running one mile every day until my birthday, which was one week later. Day seven turned to day 10, then a month became three months, which is when you don’t dare go from 90 days to zero days, especially when you’re so close to hitting day 100. Then, 100 days became 200 days and now I’ve been running a mile every day for over a year.