Louisiana Downs Results Monday July 12th, 2021
6th-$20,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.370, 48.430, 1:12.530, 1:26.880, 00.000, 1:38.760. Reluctant Warrior119141-1½1-21-11-21-¾J. Guerrero3.10. Venture Forth122267775-½2-¾E. Nieves2.10. Haleys Sailor117724-1½4-13-½3-½3-1¼J. Dominguez8.80. R V T Thunder Road122632-½2-hd2-12-½4-noC. Lozada40.30. New Eagle122555-25-½5-14-½5-noA. Castillo2.20. Tio Blas122376-½6-26-1½6-16-4¾J. Vargas5.00. Okudah119413-13-1½4-½77R. Singh17.10. 1 (1)Reluctant Warrior8.203.802.80. 2 (2)Venture Forth3.202.40.
