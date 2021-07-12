Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Procurement Regulation Changes APSPM PIM39

vccs.edu
 18 days ago

To: Management Council Members and all eVA end-users. Reason: Procurement Regulation Changes APSPM PIM39. Dear Colleges, SSC continues to strive to provide helpful services for our Colleges. The Procurement team has completed an in-depth review of the annual changes to the Procurement regulations that took effect July 1, 2021. To ensure that all those impacted by these changes within the VCCS have the opportunity to understand these changes, the Procurement Team has provided a summary of the changes below that we believe may have a direct impact on you. If you are interested in reviewing these changes in more detail or you would like to review the complete PIM, you may do so by using the links below. PIM 39: https://dgs.virginia.gov/globalassets/business-units/dps/documents/apspm/pim39.pdf APSPM: https://dgs.virginia.gov/globalassets/business-units/dps/documents/apspm/apspm-2021.pdf Summary of Direct Impact APSPM PIM39 Changes.

www.ssc.vccs.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procurement#Pim#Management Council#Ssc#Vccs#The Procurement Team#Pim#State#Deq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy