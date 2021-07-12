To: Management Council Members and all eVA end-users. Reason: Procurement Regulation Changes APSPM PIM39. Dear Colleges, SSC continues to strive to provide helpful services for our Colleges. The Procurement team has completed an in-depth review of the annual changes to the Procurement regulations that took effect July 1, 2021. To ensure that all those impacted by these changes within the VCCS have the opportunity to understand these changes, the Procurement Team has provided a summary of the changes below that we believe may have a direct impact on you. If you are interested in reviewing these changes in more detail or you would like to review the complete PIM, you may do so by using the links below. PIM 39: https://dgs.virginia.gov/globalassets/business-units/dps/documents/apspm/pim39.pdf APSPM: https://dgs.virginia.gov/globalassets/business-units/dps/documents/apspm/apspm-2021.pdf Summary of Direct Impact APSPM PIM39 Changes.