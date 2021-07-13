Cancel
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement

ACCESSWIRE
 15 days ago

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $2,060,219.40 through the issuance of 3,169,568 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit.

