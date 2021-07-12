Cancel
Virginia State

2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country coach of the year: Cathy Coffman, Albemarle

By John Harvey
Daily Progress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Albemarle girls cross country team garnered state runner-up finishes at the VHSL state girls cross country championships in both 2015 and 2017. Four years later, Coffman guided the Patriots to that elusive state championship this spring. AHS had three runners garner top 10 performances to propel the Patriots to the first state cross country championship in the program’s history.​

