ESPN Employees React To Stephen A’s Controversial Comments

By Matt Hladik
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monday was not a good day for Stephen A. Smith, as the highly-paid and highly-visible ESPN personality put his foot in his mouth twice. Smith generated controversy with his take that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might not be suited to be the face of baseball because he speaks through an interpreter. The First Take star would eventually apologize for his comments.

The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

