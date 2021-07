Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (the 'Company') The Company announces that its AGM will be held at the registered office, BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 27 August 2021 at 10.00am. The Notice of the AGM and the Annual Financial Report have been mailed to shareholders today and will be available shortly from the Company's website and is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.