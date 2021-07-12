EHT Provides Corporate Update

LANGHORNE, PA — NEXGEL, Inc. recently announced its preliminary financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, and provides a corporate update. “Our revenue increased from $267,000 in first quarter of 2021 to $417,000 in the second quarter of 2021 primarily driven by an increase in custom label products with new customers, despite a portion of our legacy customers being affected by supply chain delays. It is great to see that our new product offerings are being met with excitement from the market. We have partnered with some of the industry’s leading beauty and consumer health companies to develop fully customizable products that leverage our ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Our custom label business represents a significant commercialization opportunity going forward, while we continue to gain traction from our e-commerce proprietary consumer health brand, Medagel, with plans to launch our beauty & cosmetics brand, Lumagel, in the Fall of 2021,” said Adam Levy, NEXGEL CEO.