EHT Provides Corporate Update

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies is pleased to provide an update on its pending acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") (the 'Acquisition') in conjunction with the Company completing a share consolidation, debt conversion and proposed financing, each as further described in EHT's June 28, 2021 news release. In order to accommodate the completion of the Acquisition, EHT and Windular have agreed to extend the date of completion to July 30, 2021. EHT and its advisors are working diligently to complete all transactions in this process and anticipate closing them on or about July 16, 2021, subject to TSX approval.

