UPDATE: 1 killed in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive, which is near West 38th Street and Moller Road, around 8:30 p.m. Officers at the scene found one victim who had apparently been shot.

That victim was initially reported to be in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

The shooting was the third that IMPD officers responded to in a little less than an hour Monday. The others happened on North Harding Street and on Keswick Road. No condition for the victims at either of those scenes was available, though police said the victims were awake and breathing at the scene.