The art of eight veterans is now on display in “Then & Now: 50 Years of Veteran Experiences,” an exhibit at the St. Augustine Art Association. Artists and guests gathered the evening before the exhibit opened to the public on July 2 to preview the artwork, as well as the life-size replica of the cell that held Maj. Theodore Gostas prisoner in Vietnam for four and half years of his more than five-year imprisonment. The exhibit will be open to the public through Aug. 22.