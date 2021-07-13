No COVID-19 deaths reported in local North Carolina areas over 3-day period
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 865.878 PCR positive cases and 153,420 antigen positive cases, 448 people hospitalized and 13,499 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 1,863 new total cases and 16 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its dashboard over the weekend.
A total of 13,995,432 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|7/12/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,019,298
|1,863
|13,499
|16
|448
|30
|4.50%
|13,995,432
|51,601
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,798
|-1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,500
|9
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,589
|4
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,228
|17
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|750
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,119
|2
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,900
|4
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,461
|0
|86
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,034
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,075
|37
|347
|0
Comments / 2