Public Health

No COVID-19 deaths reported in local North Carolina areas over 3-day period

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 15 days ago
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 865.878 PCR positive cases and 153,420 antigen positive cases, 448 people hospitalized and 13,499 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,863 new total cases and 16 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its dashboard over the weekend.

A total of 13,995,432 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/12/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS 1,019,298 1,863 13,499 16 448 30 4.50% 13,995,432 51,601
BERTIE COUNTY 1,798 -1 45 0
CAMDEN COUNTY 696 0 6 0
CHOWAN COUNTY 1,500 9 35 0
CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,589 4 16 0
DARE COUNTY 2,228 17 10 0
GATES COUNTY 750 1 13 0
HERTFORD COUNTY 2,119 2 64 0
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,900 4 61 0
PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,461 0 86 0
PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,034 1 11 0
LOCAL TOTALS 17,075 37 347 0

