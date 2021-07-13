No COVID-19 deaths reported in local North Carolina areas over 3-day period

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 865.878 PCR positive cases and 153,420 antigen positive cases, 448 people hospitalized and 13,499 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,863 new total cases and 16 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its dashboard over the weekend.

A total of 13,995,432 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: