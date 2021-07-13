Pottstown Borough Council awards airport bids
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – The Pottstown Borough Council voted to approve four bids at the regular monthly meeting held Monday night. The largest bid approved was the award of construction contracts for the Rehabilitate Parallel Taxiway Pavement Project at the Pottstown Municipal Airport to Highway Materials, Inc., Flourtown, Pa. for the base bid in the amount of $612,957.70 and two bid additives to Highway Materials in the amount of $124,640.00 and $31,525.00. All bids came in below the borough engineer’s estimate.www.wfmz.com
