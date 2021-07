Years after Zoey 101 came to an end, fans of the series are still sad about the abrupt cancellation. Premiering on Nickelodeon back in 2005 and following a group of students at the Pacific Coast Academy, the series quickly became one of the network's highest-rated and most successful series of that decade. But after that much success, why did the show end in 2008 after just four seasons? It turns out that despite those long-standing rumors, the beloved show did not end because of Jamie Lynn Spears' pregnancy.