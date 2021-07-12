Richard E. Grant Reveals Whether Classic Loki Is Gone for Good: 'How Do You Top That?' (Exclusive)

Loki's first season came to an end last week, but the show's post-credits confirmed that Tom Hiddleston would be returning for a second season. Unfortunately, director Kate Herron will be not be taking the helm of season two as she is moving on to other projects. However, it's clear Herron loved her time on the series and has been enjoying talking about it now that the season has come to an end. In fact, she recently paid a visit to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and dissected the show from start to finish. One Loki topic that came up was that of Mobius M. Mobius, the character played by Owen Wilson. Not much is known about the character before he was snatched by the TVA, but according to Herron, the show almost featured some flashes of his former life.