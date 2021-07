I am aware that this year is particularly concerning for all Lake County residents given the extraordinarily high temperatures we have already seen and the current extreme drought conditions. As usual, the Department of Social Services will work with the Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, American Red Cross, Lake County Public Health, Lake County Office of Education, Lake County Animal Control and many other partners to ensure that sheltering is available for those residents who come under evacuation orders. To that end, I will outline what the process will look like this year as many of the COVID restrictions have changed, while others have been modified.