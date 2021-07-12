Cancel
Jodie Turner-Smith Is Victim of a Jewelry Robbery at Cannes, Thieves Take Her Mother's Wedding Ring

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith appears to have been the victim of a robbery. The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter on Sunday from Cannes, France, seemingly referencing the incident, which multiple outlets have reported on. "Didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes,...

