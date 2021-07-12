This Virginia Mom Feeds Her Family's Different Diets for $150 a Week — Here's How

One of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to boost flavor in all your grilled meats and vegetables is to soak them in a marinade. Tough meats become fork-tender. Tender meats become even more mouthwatering, and vegetables turn into plant-based superstars when you match them up with the right marinades. Nicole McLaughlin, aka NicoleMcmom is here to share her tips for how to make the best marinades, along with top marinade recipes to try. Check out the video up top and scroll down to get all the details.