This Virginia Mom Feeds Her Family's Different Diets for $150 a Week — Here's How
Alison Corey faces a relatable challenge: Everyone in her family wants to eat something different. She eats plant-based meals, has two picky kids, and has a meat-loving husband — so making everyone happy at dinner time takes some serious prep, creativity, flexibility, and open minds. (She blogs about whole-food, plant-based ideas for satisfying everyone in a mixed-diet family at Keeping the Peas.)www.allrecipes.com
Comments / 0