King to continue working with restrictions in place

Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King gives a closing argument in court in December 2018. King will resign from his position Aug. 14 amid allegations of workplace sexual harassment and being intoxicated in court. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King will hold his job for the next five weeks, but restrictions limiting his interactions with coworkers and access to the Eau Claire County Courthouse will remain in effect until he leaves office.

King announced Friday that he will resign Aug. 14. His resignation comes amid allegations of workplace sexual harassment and being intoxicated in court. King’s resignation also means the end of a state investigation into allegations against him.

King announced his resignation through his attorney, Hal Harlowe of Madison, after submitting a letter to Gov. Tony Evers. King spent more than eight years as district attorney, first winning election in November 2012. He was re-elected to a four-year term in November.

With King’s resignation, Evers will appoint the next Eau Claire County District Attorney, a state position. An Evers’ spokesperson said in an email to the Leader-Telegram that the governor will make the appointment “as quickly as possible to ensure a safe, productive work environment.”

According to Harlowe, King will work through mid-August in order to help prepare the 2022 budget for the District Attorney’s Office and assign and reassign cases. In an email to the Leader-Telegram, Harlowe wrote that King will mainly do his job remotely but will “work in his office as needed.”

King “is determined to make the transition as seamless as possible,” Harlowe wrote in the email.

When King does go into his office on the second floor of the county courthouse, restrictions from County Administrator Kathryn Schauf will limit who he can talk to and where he can go. Starting in February, Schauf directed King not to have any individual contact with county employees in the District Attorney’s Office, Victim Witness Coordinator’s Office or Criminal Justice Collaborating Council.

Schauf said in a statement Friday that the county agreed with King’s decision to step down.

The restriction barring one-on-one interactions was implemented after the county’s Human Resources Department completed its initial investigation into a sexual harassment complaint filed by a county employee against King on Feb. 16.

The HR investigation concluded that King’s alleged inappropriate behavior and comments toward the employee, who did not encourage King’s advances, go back nearly two years. That included a workplace incident this January when King took the employee’s face mask off and kissed her. Around the same time, coworkers enacted a “safety plan” to make sure that King and the employee who filed the complaint were not alone behind a closed door.

Additional restrictions from Schauf began in June. One limits badge access for King to areas in the county courthouse that are not part of the District Attorney’s Office, and another forces King to access the courthouse by using a public entrance and going through the building’s security checkpoint on the second floor.