Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 915 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 49.3 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 44.6 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.

alerts.weather.gov

