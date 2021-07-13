Cancel
Harrison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Biloxi River Near Lyman. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and crest near 12.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then begin falling. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, River Road near Three Rivers Road bridge will begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

