Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. For the ST. MARYS...including Macclenny...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads inlcuding the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Access roads on both sides of the river in Florida and Georgia are flooded, including the entire low lying stretch of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road on the Georgia side which cuts off 40 to 50 homes. On the Florida side, the lower end of St. Mary`s Cove Road past the public boat ramp becomes flooded and cuts off access to 20 to 30 homes. The Stokes Road Bridge over the river is generally closed due to high water. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, High water on the river reaches the bottom of the Stokes Road Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 08/14/2020.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Baker, FL
Local
Florida Cars
County
Baker County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather#10 37 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy