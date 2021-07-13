Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. For the ST. MARYS...including Macclenny...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads inlcuding the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Access roads on both sides of the river in Florida and Georgia are flooded, including the entire low lying stretch of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road on the Georgia side which cuts off 40 to 50 homes. On the Florida side, the lower end of St. Mary`s Cove Road past the public boat ramp becomes flooded and cuts off access to 20 to 30 homes. The Stokes Road Bridge over the river is generally closed due to high water. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, High water on the river reaches the bottom of the Stokes Road Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 08/14/2020.