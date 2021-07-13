Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL RUSSELL...CENTRAL CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 903 PM EDT/803 PM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Jamestown, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Liberty, Russell Springs, Christine, Lawhorn Hill, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Sano, Gilpin, Lanhamtown and Cantown. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
