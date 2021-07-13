Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL RUSSELL...CENTRAL CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 903 PM EDT/803 PM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Jamestown, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Liberty, Russell Springs, Christine, Lawhorn Hill, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Sano, Gilpin, Lanhamtown and Cantown. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
City
Russell Springs, KY
City
Liberty, KY
City
Russell, KY
City
Jamestown, KY
City
Webbs Cross Roads, KY
County
Adair County, KY
County
Casey County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Sano Gilpin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy