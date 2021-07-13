Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 601 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ash Fork and moving moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ash Fork. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Mackinac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Mackinac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MACKINAC COUNTY At 110 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gilchrist, or 19 miles south of Newberry, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Garnet around 115 AM EDT. Rexton around 120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Epoufette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Bayfield County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bayfield, Douglas, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bayfield; Douglas; Sawyer; Washburn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BAYFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN AND NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 104 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hayward, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Round Lake, Little Round Lake, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East and New Post. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clam Lake, or 20 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut, Glidden, Clam Lake, Butternut Lake, and Day Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 101 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Butternut, or 14 miles west of Park Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut, Loretta, Butternut Lake, and Blaisdell Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Clam Lake, or 19 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bayfield County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bayfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bayfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1244 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Clam Lake, or 19 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Price County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on one of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PRICE AND SOUTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Winter, to Radisson, to near Couderay, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Winter around 145 AM CDT. Exeland around 155 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Connors Lake, Reserve, Ojibwa, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and Chief Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHEASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clam Lake, or 20 miles northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut, Glidden, Clam Lake, Butternut Lake, and Day Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Price A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ASHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN PRICE COUNTIES At 1221 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Butternut, or near Park Falls, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Butternut and Butternut Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL LA CROSSE AND WESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 856 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stoddard, or 10 miles south of La Crosse, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Viroqua around 935 AM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Price County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on one of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PRICE AND SOUTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Winter, to Radisson, to near Couderay, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Winter around 145 AM CDT. Exeland around 155 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Connors Lake, Reserve, Ojibwa, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and Chief Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mille Lacs County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mille Lacs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mille Lacs County through 445 AM CDT At 358 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mille Lacs Lake, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Isle and Wahkon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Houston County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL LA CROSSE AND WESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 845 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stoddard, or 10 miles southeast of La Crosse, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail reported northeast Stoddard 840 AM CDT. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Viroqua around 915 AM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Mackinac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Mackinac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MACKINAC COUNTY At 110 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gilchrist, or 19 miles south of Newberry, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Garnet around 115 AM EDT. Rexton around 120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Epoufette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

