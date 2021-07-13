Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rusk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rusk County through 245 AM CDT At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Hawkins to 8 miles east of Exeland to near Stone Lake. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hawkins around 155 AM CDT. Ladysmith around 205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Sheldon, Bruce and Weyerhaeuser. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH