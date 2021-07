After an intense episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Malia White reflected on the events of the Lady Michelle crew's night off on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. While speaking virtually with host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Courtney Veale during the July 26 episode of WWHL, Malia shared her perspective on what she believed to be the root of the conflict with Lexi Wilson that night. "I think it was probably a mixture of everything. I think she had a lot going on, especially with, you know, the passing of her dad so recently," Malia explained in the above clip. "And then alcohol kind of fueled everything."