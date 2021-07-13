Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 601 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ash Fork and moving moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ash Fork. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0