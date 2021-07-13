Cancel
Sparks, NV

Sparks City Council Highlights July 12, 2021

Sparks, Nevada
Sparks, Nevada
 15 days ago
Sparks, NV – The following are highlights from the July 12, 2021, Sparks City Council Meeting.

Announcements, Presentations, Recognition Items and Items of Special Interest:

  • The Sparks City Council heard a presentation regarding the 81st Session of the Nevada Legislature and legislation affecting the City of Sparks.

General Business:

  • Council heard a first reading of an ordinance to amend sections of Sparks Municipal Code regarding permitted hours of construction. The second reading and public hearing will be held during the August 9, 2021, Sparks City Council meeting.
  • Council approved a $140,000 professional services contract with West Coast Code Consultants, Inc., for Fiscal Year 2022 building permit plan review and inspection services.
  • Council approved a $841,707.00 construction contract with Garden Shop Nursery Landscaping Division, Inc., and the purchase of play equipment from Big T Recreation in the amount of $232,236.63 for the Marina All Abilities Playground Construction Project.
  • Council approved the following employee complement changes and resolutions:
  • Employee complement changes with an estimated cost of $167,752.60 to the General Fund, $9,073.20 to the Development Services Fund, $1,512.20 to the CDBG Entitlement Fund, and $4,385.00 to the Parks and Recreation Fund the first year.
  • An employment agreement with Armando Ornelas for the position of Community Services Director, effective July 19, 2021, with a yearly salary of $188,115.20 plus benefits.
  • A resolution governing Deputy Police Chief employees for the period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, with an estimated cost to the general fund of $23,603.00 in FY22 and a range of $28,383.00 to $37,943.00 in FY23.
  • A resolution governing Assistant, Senior, and Chief Assistant City Attorneys for the period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024, with an estimated total cost to the general fund of $42,424.00 in FY22, $52,244.00 to $72,064.00 in FY23, and $65,062.00 to $102,408.00 in FY24.

Public Hearing and Action Items Unrelated to Planning and Zoning:

  • Council held public hearings and approved:
  • An agreement between the City of Sparks and the Sparks Police Supervisory Protective Association Sergeants (SPSPA) for the period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, with an estimated cost of $282,555.00 in FY22 and a range of $312,986.00 to $370,645.00 in FY23.
  • An agreement between the City of Sparks and the Sparks Police Supervisory Protective Association Lieutenants (SPSPA) for the period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, with an estimated cost to the city of $119,636.00 in FY22 and a range of $133,710.00 to $161,852.00 in FY23.

Planning and Zoning Public Hearings and Action Items:

  • Council held a public hearing and adopted an ordinance to amend the final approved plan for the Pioneer Meadows Planned Development to add self-storage to the list of permitted uses in the General Commercial land use category and adopted findings recommended by city staff.

Sparks, Nevada

Sparks, Nevada

