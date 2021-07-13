Cancel
Bay County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Holmes County in the panhandle of Florida Jackson County in the panhandle of Florida Walton County in the panhandle of Florida Washington County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vernon, Bonifay, Chipley, Graceville, Santa Rosa Beach, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Live Oak, Malone, Freeport, Cottondale, Ponce De Leon, Alford, Caryville, Wausau, Esto, Westville, Ebro, Campbellton and Noma.

alerts.weather.gov

