Torrance Homeless Plan Now Available

Initiated through a contract with the South Bay Cities Council of Governments with funding support from the Los Angeles County Measure H Innovation Grant, the City of Torrance conducted a planning process to develop a multi-year plan to reduce homelessness within its jurisdiction.

This plan was created as a guiding document after an extensive review of other community homeless plans, researching promising practices, speaking to industry leaders, and listening to community inputs. As the City’s initial homeless response guiding document, it outlines a prudent number of approaches that can be developed and achieved over the next three years, with regular check points to evaluate effectiveness. This approach prevents the plan from becoming a “one-time” blueprint that can go stale in the dynamic Los Angeles County environment of homeless services.

Read Torrance's Homeless Plan at www.TorranceCA.Gov/Homeless