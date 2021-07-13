Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cotton County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Cotton by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC033-131315- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.Y.0077.000000T0000Z-210714T1200Z/ /RNDO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 802 PM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Deep Red Creek near Randlett. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Action stage is 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Forecast...The Deep Red Creek is expected to fall to 4.1 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Shallow flooding occurs over croplands... pastures... and low-lying local roads along and near the creek. Target Area: Cotton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Red Creek near Randlett affecting Cotton County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cotton County, OK
City
Randlett, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Red#Cotton#The Flood Advisory#The Deep Red Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy