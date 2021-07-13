Flood Advisory issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC033-131315- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.Y.0077.000000T0000Z-210714T1200Z/ /RNDO2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 802 PM CDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Deep Red Creek near Randlett. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Action stage is 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Forecast...The Deep Red Creek is expected to fall to 4.1 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Shallow flooding occurs over croplands... pastures... and low-lying local roads along and near the creek. Target Area: Cotton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Red Creek near Randlett affecting Cotton County.