Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until Sunday evening. * At 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 60.8 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday was 61.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 58.8 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * Impact...At 61.0 feet, Southwest 99th Avenue in Union County begins to flood, restricting access to homes near the river. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Union County, flooding expands across farm land south of County Road 18 and approaches the road surface about 1 mile east of Southwest County Road 241. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 59.9 feet on 01/30/2019.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Worthington Springs, FL
County
Union County, FL
City
Santa Fe, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Three Rivers#Farm Land#Extreme Weather#Alachua Union#The Santa Fe#Rivers Estates#The Santa Fe River#Chastain Seay Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy