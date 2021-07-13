Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until Sunday evening. * At 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 60.8 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday was 61.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 58.8 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * Impact...At 61.0 feet, Southwest 99th Avenue in Union County begins to flood, restricting access to homes near the river. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Union County, flooding expands across farm land south of County Road 18 and approaches the road surface about 1 mile east of Southwest County Road 241. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 59.9 feet on 01/30/2019.