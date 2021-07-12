Cancel
Torrance, CA

Torrance Proposed Temporary Homeless Program

Posted by 
 16 days ago

July 12, 2021 - At the Torrance City Council meeting of June 22, 2021, the Council approved the Civic Center grounds to be a program site with temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness. The goal of temporary housing is for individuals experiencing homelessness to have housing stability for a short term, while they work with Housing Navigators (professional trained case managers) to attain permanent housing. Stays at the temporary housing units are typically three to six months, and in some cases, can be longer, depending on the needs of the individual.

While City Council did approve the Civic Center location as the program site to advance the ability to secure outside funding and to make ready the ability for the City to advance anti-camping ordinance amendments and enforcement, Council directed staff to continue to pursue more ideal sites.

To achieve Council’s request for ongoing review of potential alternate sites, the Community Development Department is using meetings with prospective industrial developments as an opportunity to raise Council’s request. Additionally, staff continues to reach out to large industrial landholders in the City to gauge interest in partnering with the City for a more suitable site location. If viable opportunities do arise, staff will return to City Council with options for the Council to consider. Staff will continue to make every effort to seek prospective industrial development and existing large industrial landholders as an opportunity to identify alternate sites.

Staff is currently working with a number of agencies, including the County of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office, the County of Los Angeles Fourth District Office, and the South Bay Cities Council of Governments to identify funding for capital and one-time costs associated with site preparation and acquisition of temporary housing units, and operating expenses associated with case management and operations.

Once funding has been identified and a program has been developed, staff will return to City Council for final approval. Following, staff will conduct outreach address questions from the community. In the meantime, should members of the public have additional questions, please feel free to reach Zulma Gent, Management Associate, at ZGent@TorranceCA.Gov or Viet Hoang, Deputy City Manager, at VHoang@TorranceCA.Gov.

ABOUT

Torrance is a coastal city in the South Bay (southwestern) region of Los Angeles County, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The city has 1.5 miles (2.4km) of beaches on the Pacific Ocean and a moderate year-round climate, with warm temperatures, daily sea breezes, low humidity, and an average rainfall of 12.55 inches per year. It is immediately bordered by Lomita to the east, Gardena and Lawndale to the north, Redondo Beach and the Pacific Ocean to the west, and Rolling Hills and Palos Verdes Estates to the south.

#Homelessness#South Bay#Housing Navigators#City Council
