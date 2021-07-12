Audacious Raw Theater year 5: Simple Gifts on Saturday, July 17 at Eagle Bluff
LANESBORO, MN – Catherine Glynn’s A.R.T. (Audacious Raw Theater), Lanesboro Arts, and Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center proudly present Audacious Raw Theatre Year 5: Simple Gifts on Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center’s North Campfire Ring. Come, gather in the woods to share and delight in the Simple Gifts eight generous and inspiring performing artists from around the country create!fillmorecountyjournal.com
