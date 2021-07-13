Cancel
AI-Driven Video Conferencing Upgrades

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiming to capitalize on the increasing use of video conferencing platforms within the business and entrepreneurial sectors, Zoom teamed up with Ziotag Inc. to introduce content indexing features for recorded meetings. The proprietary product from Ziotag Inc. equips consumers with a powerful analytical and organizational tool to operationalize content from virtual meetings. The tool draws on Artificial Intelligence, including machine learning, natural language processing, and optical character recognition, to quickly locate content from these meetings.

