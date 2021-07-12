Cancel
Funko Announced FunkoKon 2021 an Exciting Virtual Event

By Hayes Madsen
cgmagonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko has announced the dates and lineup for its FunkoKon 2021 event, along with a Fundays Box of Fun Lottery. This year FunkoKon’s seventh annual event will be a hybrid between physical and digital and will take place from August 4-6. Like in previous years, Funko will be utilizing a lottery system that’ll give them access to all the Funko exclusives. Unfortunately, anyone interested would need to have had a Funko Fan Club account made by May 31, 2021. For those that do, however, emails to sign up will be sent out from July 19-23. Those that are selected will be notified on July 28, and then receive a unique link to the site on the day of the event.

