Funko Announced FunkoKon 2021 an Exciting Virtual Event

Funko has announced the dates and lineup for its FunkoKon 2021 event, along with a Fundays Box of Fun Lottery. This year FunkoKon’s seventh annual event will be a hybrid between physical and digital and will take place from August 4-6. Like in previous years, Funko will be utilizing a lottery system that’ll give them access to all the Funko exclusives. Unfortunately, anyone interested would need to have had a Funko Fan Club account made by May 31, 2021. For those that do, however, emails to sign up will be sent out from July 19-23. Those that are selected will be notified on July 28, and then receive a unique link to the site on the day of the event.