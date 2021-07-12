Cancel
Central Michigan "obviously the right place" for Kade Kostus

By Allen Trieu
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Michigan had a strong month of June, climbing the MAC recruiting rankings and expanding their 2022 class. One of the big additions was Rockford (Mich.) linebacker/defensive end Kade Kostus, who is the class's highest ranked recruit per the 247Sports Composite. "Of all the options I had, CMU was obviously...

