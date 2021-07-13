Squeezable LED Lightbulbs
The LED Incredibulb is a squeezable lightbulb that is safe and durable. The A19 LED light is made using flexible silicone, which keeps it shatterproof throughout use. The rubberized material also ensures that the LED Incredibulb is not hot to touch, even after extended periods of use. Due to the bulb's flexible construction, it is perfect for well-lit, high-traffic areas like studios or poorly-lit, accident-prone areas like attics or sheds.www.trendhunter.com
