Squeezable LED Lightbulbs

Keep your diamond rings, razers, keys, and more squeaky clean with the Xiaomi Mijia Youpin EraClean cleaning machine. This useful gadget produces 45 KHz of ultrasonic waves that create millions of tiny cleansing bubbles. That way, they get into every nook and cranny. What’s more, the easy operation uses only water to bring your treasures back to an almost new condition without any damage. That’s a relief for anyone who wants to clean their jewelry. And you’ll love the 500 ml capacity that’s also quite sleek. The slim, modern design looks great in your bedroom or bathroom, and the double waterproofing process tank provides easy storage. Yes, it’s possible to clean retainers, toothbrushes, watchbands, and so many other items with this cleaning device.