SARS-CoV-2 hospitalizations continue to decline statewide
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health released the most recent statewide modeling report showing the state’s SARS-CoV-2 epidemic is declining. The effective reproduction number for SARS-CoV-2 statewide is below one at 0.77, indicating that SARS-CoV-2 infections are still occurring but at a decreasing transmission rate. Currently, 1 in 390 Coloradans is estimated to be infected.www.thechronicle-news.com
