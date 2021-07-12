SARS-CoV-2 hospitalizations continue to decline statewide

In today’s interconnected world, a disease threat anywhere can become a health threat in the United States. We know that a disease will take advantage of even the smallest gap or opportunity to spread and grow. Close contact with infected individuals, unsanitary living conditions or inadequate water supplies are just a few of the many ways that diseases can spread. With the ease and speed of global travel, along with rapidly expanding commerce and trade between countries, it is more important than ever to recognize these gaps and close them before the infectious diseases spread to the United States.