Public Health

SARS-CoV-2 hospitalizations continue to decline statewide

By Colorado Department of Public Health, Environment
thechronicle-news.com
 15 days ago

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health released the most recent statewide modeling report showing the state’s SARS-CoV-2 epidemic is declining. The effective reproduction number for SARS-CoV-2 statewide is below one at 0.77, indicating that SARS-CoV-2 infections are still occurring but at a decreasing transmission rate. Currently, 1 in 390 Coloradans is estimated to be infected.

