Mport Lays Down ‘Electric’ and Wobbly Sounds on New EP

Classics never cease to be wonderful and Paul Van Dyk has breathed new life into iconic trance tune “Café del Mar” with two new remixes. There are some tunes in dance music’s history books that never feel like they get old. Classics, as they become known, move from hand to hand and style to style but the melodies persist in wonderous glory over the decades. One such track is the beautiful trance classic by Energy 52 known as “Café del Mar.” The song is a reference to the famous Ibiza venue of the same name and its famous atmosphere, especially where the world’s finest sunsets can be found. The impact of both the venue and the track on dance music fans is without equal in cultural heritage. Still, there is always room to grow.