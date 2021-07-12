Cancel
Mport Lays Down ‘Electric’ and Wobbly Sounds on New EP

By Ali Mooney
edmidentity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMport delivers an epic display of weird and wonky sounds in his latest EP Electric, out now on Dirty Monkey’s imprint 19k. For those who have not yet heard the name Mport, now’s the perfect time to change that. A staple in Denver’s bass music scene, this producer has an ear for those tasteful, weird dubstep sounds and he’s shown that as he graced venues with filthy sets that’ll leave listeners jaws on the floor. His latest EP Electric, which is out on Dirt Monkey’s label 19k, is the perfect example of what this artist is truly all about.

