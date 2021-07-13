Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Smackdown Final Rating and Audience Up From Previous Week

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final numbers are in for last week’s WWE Smackdown, with the ratings and viewers up from the previous week. Friday night’s show drew a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.986 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 4.3% and 6.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.46 demo rating and 1.861 million viewers, and were also up from the 0.45 and 1.881 million estimated in the overnights.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return ‘Blocked’ By Big Name

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominant pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He had two tremendous runs in WWE, both of which resulted in him winning major World Championships and being a huge draw for fans. Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE television ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year. Brock Lesnar was also previously called out by a Superstar from Monday Night RAW.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Not Returning’ To WWE Raw

Becky Lynch, the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion has been on a hiatus since announcing her pregnancy. She has been teasing the fans for a return and it was slated that she would be at Money in the Bank pay-per-view but at the backstage. It could be an indication that she could return soon. Fans are very excited to see ‘The Man’ back in action but it’s not likely that she will be on the red brand.
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Why is The Miz in a wheelchair on WWE Raw?

POPULAR WWE star The Miz has left fans confused after he appeared on the show in a wheelchair. Here we outline why he’s been forced to take the measure and how he’s faring now. Why is The Miz in a wheelchair on WWE Raw?. The Miz has appeared in a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Paycheck News Leaks

There have been some claims that Daniel Bryan, the former WWE star has signed a deal with AEW. Recently, the owner and editor of Bodyslam.net Cassidy Haynes joined the latest edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. He and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed Haynes’ report on Bryan signing with Tony Khan’s company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Removes Roman Reigns’ Dirty Joke From SmackDown Replays

John Cena made a return to WWE and he laid down a big challenge for Roman Reigns. While the Tribal Chief was rejecting Cena’s match challenge, he dropped a pretty risque joke for the PG Era, but that hit the cutting room floor when WWE got to edit things. During...
WWEPosted by
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Nikki A.S.H. takes on Charlotte Flair

July 27 (UPI) -- Newly crowned Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. celebrated her title win and battled Charlotte Flair in the main event of Raw. Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Flair last week to become Raw Women's Champion.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/9 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: McDonald’s “Alt Perspective” report on final ThunderDome episode, Edge-Roman interaction, Corbin-Nakamura, Seth-Cesaro

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is Alex McDonald’s debut as the WWE Smackdown “alt perspective” TV reporter. He follows in the footsteps of Brandon LeClair and Nate Lindberg in recent years who have held this position at PWTorch.com. Bruce Hazelwood has been filling in after Nate had to step away from this slot recently (although he still contributes NXT Hits & Misses and is part of the weekly “PWT Talks NXT” podcast). He will be by tomorrow night also with coverage of the first Smackdown back on the road in front of fans.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: John Cena's SmackDown return

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from two different locations: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. The Summer of Cena continues as John Cena makes his return to SmackDown tonight for an expected confrontation with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena made his return to WWE programming at Money in the Bank this past Sunday and went face-to-face with Reigns. On Raw, Cena mocked Reigns and said he wanted a title shot at SummerSlam.
Miami, FL411mania.com

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Draws Over One Million Viewers, Ratings Hit Two-Month High

– Ratings and viewership surged back upwards for last night’s special Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, last night’s episode broke the one-million viewer mark, drawing an average overnight audience of 1.025 million viewers. That’s up 21.2% from last week’s overnight audience of 871,000 viewers.
WWE411mania.com

WWE NXT Rating Up to Match Five-Week High, Viewership Best in Two Months

This week’s episode of WWE NXT built on the momentum of last week’s Great American Bash, rising to the best rating in just over a month. Tuesday night’s show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 705,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 5.6% and 7.8% from last week’s 0.18 demo rating and 654,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the June 15th episode also had a 0.19, while the overall audience was the highest since the May 4th episode drew 761,000.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review – 7.12.21

Commentators: Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves. We are finally, and I do mean finally, coming to the end of the Thunderdome and that means a taped go home show for Money in the Bank. The card is mostly set, at least on the Raw side, but it is time to build some serious momentum for the show’s namesake matches. Maybe Nikki Cross can even take another pin. Let’s get to it.
WWE411mania.com

Identity of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney From WWE Raw Revealed

Jinder Mahal brought out an attorney on tonight’s WWE Raw, and the lawyer’s identity has been revealed. Monday night’s show saw Mahal get in the mic ahead of Veer’s match with Drew McIntyre and say he would sue McIntyre if he didn’t apologize for destroying Shanky with a chair on last week’s show. He brought out his lawyer, and McIntyre refused to apologize and in fact got DQ’d when he used a chair in a Claymore Kick against Veer.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Rebound From Last Week’s Low

Raw saw a bounce back in the ratings and audience after last week’s record low viewership. Monday night’s episode drew a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.609 million viewers, per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 4.9% and 9.3% from last week’s 0.41 demo rating and 1.472 million viewers, the latter of which was an all-time low for the show. The numbers were the best since the June 21st episode had a 0.49 demo rating and 1.719 million viewers.
NBAharrisondaily.com

NBA Finals ratings up from 2020 pandemic, down from 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA Finals has gained some, but not all, of its audience back after last year's trip to the pandemic bubble. The first three games of the championship match between the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy