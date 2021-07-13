WWE Smackdown Final Rating and Audience Up From Previous Week
The final numbers are in for last week’s WWE Smackdown, with the ratings and viewers up from the previous week. Friday night’s show drew a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.986 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 4.3% and 6.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.46 demo rating and 1.861 million viewers, and were also up from the 0.45 and 1.881 million estimated in the overnights.411mania.com
Comments / 0