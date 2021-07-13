Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Outdoor-Ready Training Sneakers

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReebok recently launched the Nano X1 Adventure shoes, which have advanced features that enhance comfort and control. The training shoes available in both men's and women's styles contain Floatride Energy Foam, which offers ultra-responsive forefoot padding. The Nano X1 Adventure's outsole has a ridged design that increases traction on a variety of surfaces. In addition, the shoes' ripstop fabric keeps it feeling lightweight while imbuing it with resistance to wear and tear.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Shoes#Reebok#Floatride Energy Foam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Summersalt Tapped Carly Cushnie To Design A Recycled Swimwear Collection

Carly Cushnie — the designer behind Cushnie, a beloved fashion brand that was forced to close down during the pandemic — is back thanks to swimwear brand Summersalt, who tapped the designer to help design its latest collection. Available starting today, COLLECTION is a line of summer-ready bikinis and one-pieces with a focus on luxury fabrics and high fashion silhouettes. Oh, and every piece is made with recycled materials.
ApparelObserver

Set Active x Ouai’s New Athleisure Collab Is Perfect for Summer

Celeb-favorite athleisure brand Set Active is known for its minimalist, monochromatic workout sets that are often spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Oh, and it’s also the brand that made us seriously consider working out in a one-shoulder sports bra, because this is a whole look.
ApparelETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale At Amazon

Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are still on sale even after Amazon Prime Day! Right now, shoppers can save more than $15 on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe. J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings. The pair is available on sale in multiple colors.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Meet Your New Wear Everywhere Dress for Summer — Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It may not technically be a fashion rule, but the summertime is officially sundress season for Us! We seriously can’t get enough of them, and there’s a good reason why: These garments are the ultimate option when it’s incredibly hot outside and we want to keep cool.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Deals on Popular Sneakers, Including Adidas and New Balance

Whether you're in need of new running shoes, casual summer sneakers, or are on the hunt for back-to-school styles, it's a great time to replenish your shoe collection. Amazon's outlet store has over 400 shoe deals, including fashion and athletic sneakers from brands like New Balance, Adidas, and Superga — for as little as $50. Popular, iconic styles, like Adidas Superstar sneakers and Kate Middleton-loved Superga Cotu sneakers are included, too but they are and likely to move quickly.
Apparelsandiegomagazine.com

These Locally Made Swimsuits Were Designed to Flatter Every Woman

The first garment I ever sewed was a pair of capri pants in middle school. One leg was red and one was black—yikes! I now design with a much more minimalist style in mind so my garments withstand passing fads and trends. Previously, I was a technical designer, working with factories and designers to make sure the fit and construction of garments were perfect. It had always been a dream of mine to start a clothing line. I even studied apparel design in college, where I designed and sewed a line of women’s swimwear and cover-ups for our senior fashion show.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Nike Running Shoes Make You Feel Like an Olympian at Every Turn

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've considered hitting the pavement, the track, or the trail this summer, coming across the best Nike running shoes on the market was probably inevitable. The Swoosh is a multibillion-dollar behemoth for many reasons, but none more compelling than the brand's stellar reputation when it comes to performance footwear. See, before Nike was a global superpower practically synonymous with sports, it was a small-time operation founded by a former college track star and his coach with one eventual mission: Design a better running shoe. Today, the Portland-based operation churns out athletic wear of all types, but sneakers are still its bread and butter, and its running shoes work overtime to uphold that legacy. Nike's running shoes are some of the best in the world because what they offer—from their cushioning, to their durability, to their energy return—is the opportunity to feel like Eliud Kipchoge, whether you're an amateur enthusiast looking for a new daily trainer or a hardcore half-marathoner in the market for racing shoes that'll help you smash your last PB.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: This Innovative Adidas Road Shoe Is $60 Off Today

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The 4D Run 1.0 Parley Shoe is up to 30% off today from Adidas. This road runner is extremely popular in the competitive running community, and it doesn’t go on sale like this often. The innovative lattice outsole is made from recycled waste and ocean plastic to minimize environmental impact, not to mention it’s also tuned for superior rebound and support. Adidas pairs it with a breathable mesh upper that fits like a glove to provide extended comfort while you’re out on the course, but cutting-edge style gives you an excuse to wear the 4D Run even on your rest days.
ApparelGear Patrol

People Are Paying to Make Their Sneakers Look Vintage

The sneaker industry is in a state of disarray right now. We've talked about it before. Resellers upended how companies produce, stock, and sell their sneakers; how consumers perceive a new product; and how shoes are covered (by pubs like us) and coveted (by readers like you). I understand that a cast of collectors, designers, and devotees, albeit now tech companies, transformed early-2000s chat forums and IRL meetups (Sneaker Con and the sort) into a resale market set to be worth $30 billion dollars by 2030. Good for them! But this astronomical valuation begs the question: are people out of their minds? They're shoes!
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Animated Sports Film Sneakers

The Nike LeBron 8 Space Jam basketball shoes are arriving just in time to coincide with the release of the Space Jam: A New Legacy film to provide avid fans with a way to show off their pop culture prowess. The sneakers feature the familiar shoe silhouette with black nubuck and patent leather along with bright pops of electric blue and orange colors throughout to reference the film's color scheme. The shoe is further enhanced with a series of Space Jam-themed accents across the entire exterior including silhouettes of Looney Tunes characters on the rear of the heel as well as the Tune Squad logo on the tongue.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Smoothie-Inspired Sneakers

Nike created a pair of smoothie-inspired sneakers based on a viral 2014 tweet from Giannis Antetokounmpo about trying a smoothie for the first time ever. This version of the Giannis Immortality sneaker tells the story of this life-changing moment for the professional basketball player with a fruit-themed colorway, a Super Smoothie label and images of fruits on the side.
ApparelNew York Post

The best summer hats to buy from Patagonia, Nike and more

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Summer is here and the time to stock up on warm-weather staples is now. We know you loved our roundup on summer fashions. So, we pulled together some hats to complement your favorite summer fits.
Apparelspy.com

The Best White Tennis Shoes for On and Off the Court Fashion

You can trace a line between so many sports and their contributions to footwear culture. Basketball shoes have long been a fixture of casual wear, with fans spending big bucks to rock their favorite player’s signature shoes. Skateboarding shoes — with a heavy lift from companies like Vans — are a staple of alternative music culture at this point. And white tennis shoes, with their sporty, retro look, mark a fashion classic influencing the styles of regular guys everywhere. Versatile and comfortable, white tennis shoes pair with pretty much every outfit, making them the perfect daily shoe.
ApparelPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 10 Best Running Leggings of 2021

During a long running workout or sprint session, the last thing you want is your running leggings to ride up or (potentially worse) fall down. Considering runners come in all shapes and sizes, finding the right pants requires a little research. But before you spend hours online searching for the perfect pair, consider these 10 trainer-approved options and learn how to find the best running leggings for your body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy