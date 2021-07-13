Outdoor-Ready Training Sneakers

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've considered hitting the pavement, the track, or the trail this summer, coming across the best Nike running shoes on the market was probably inevitable. The Swoosh is a multibillion-dollar behemoth for many reasons, but none more compelling than the brand's stellar reputation when it comes to performance footwear. See, before Nike was a global superpower practically synonymous with sports, it was a small-time operation founded by a former college track star and his coach with one eventual mission: Design a better running shoe. Today, the Portland-based operation churns out athletic wear of all types, but sneakers are still its bread and butter, and its running shoes work overtime to uphold that legacy. Nike's running shoes are some of the best in the world because what they offer—from their cushioning, to their durability, to their energy return—is the opportunity to feel like Eliud Kipchoge, whether you're an amateur enthusiast looking for a new daily trainer or a hardcore half-marathoner in the market for racing shoes that'll help you smash your last PB.