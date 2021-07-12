Cancel
Boston, MA

Rhode Island To Punish People For Releasing Balloons Outside

WXKS Kiss 108
WXKS Kiss 108
 16 days ago
A New England state is taking strict action against individuals who release a large number of balloons in an effort to protect wildlife. CBS Boston reports Rhode Island has approved a new rule statewide that bans the release of more than nine helium balloons outside. Supporters of the proposal argued...

WXKS Kiss 108

WXKS Kiss 108

Boston, MA
Boston's #1 Hit Music Station and the home of Matty in the Morning

 https://kiss108.iheart.com
