If you like your hip-hop unfiltered and steeped in experimental vibes and bravado raps, the debut EP by emerging UK rapper and producer Yorke will do it for you. Peur Eternus blends hip-hop, pop and electronic, as the self-produced project and draws inspiration from avant-garde acts like Flying Lotus, and Lapalux While he is adept with the pen he did bring along fellow acts such as Dillion Will, Sol Paradise, Kid Kin & The Bobo, The Bobs, Laurz-Loss, and Danny-Boy to collaborate on the project.