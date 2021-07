The Saginaw County Health Department received notification Wednesday, July 28 of its first confirmed case of the Delta variant of COVID-19. On July 7, the county had no new COVID-19 cases or deaths, but positivity and daily new cases have increased since then. As of Thursday, July 29, the county is looking at a 6.2 percent positivity rate that is slowly rising and 43.2 new cases per million, which is about eight or nine new cases per day. In the past two days, Saginaw County has recorded 40 new cases. The majority of the new cases are unvaccinated individuals.