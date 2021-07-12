Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ferrari F430 designer names his eight future classics

By Chris Okula Published by
motor1.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou better get them before they're gone. Figuring out which cars will be future classics is a difficult task. Much like picking a winning stock in the stock market, we can only use historical data and intuition the make our picks for future value. Similar to searching for a winning stock, it’s important to consider the opinion of experts and today we have one of the most accomplished car designers ever, Frank Stephenson, and his list of future classics you need to buy now.

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Stephenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Classic#Design#Classic Car#Ferrari F430#Vauxhall#Alfa#The Cr Z#Brera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Related
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
Carsmilwaukeesun.com

Honda Civic Modified To Look Like Lamborghini By Owner In Rajasthan

Though any form of aftermarket modification of any vehicle in India other than its stock form is illegal, the aftermarket industry in the country is still a thriving one. In another beautiful case of modified design and engineering by a customization workshop, a Honda Civic has been transformed into a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
motor1.com

Mercedes EQE prototype spied again as debut draws near

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is back on the streets again – this time, it's captured by spies while standing still at an intersection in Germany. Unlike previous sightings where the all-electric saloon was belting it out at the Nurburgring, the EQE seen in the video embedded on top is more sedate, probably doing some in-city, wet road testing.
Carsmotor1.com

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe fights Abarth 124 in unexpected drag race

Affordable performance comes in all shapes and sizes. Compact crossovers, coupes, and entry-level luxury saloons can all offer a bit of fun behind the wheel, even if they're not fast cars. A new video from the Track Day YouTube channel decided to pit two dissimilar affordable performance machines against each other – the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth – to see which is the better drag racer.
CarsCarscoops

500 Mile BMW M2 CS Could Be Your Ticket To A Future Classic

Fresh off the launch of the new-generation BMW 2-Series Coupe, we stumbled across a near-new M2 CS that is just begging for a new home. The new 2-Series Coupe seems to be a more mature car than its predecessor, but while a new M2 is on the cards, it is also some time away. When it eventually arrives, it will have some big shoes to fill as the current M2 has been hailed as probably the best M car BMW makes right now – and the hardcore CS is even more driver focused than the M2 Competition.
Buying CarsMaxim

This Classic V12-Powered Ferrari F50 Can Now Be Yours

The definitive bedroom poster Ferrari of the 1990s, the F50, is one of the most eye-catching lots featured at RM Sotheby's upcoming Monterey auction. That's at least the humble opinion of this writer, who spent many afternoons evading AI cop cars and brazenly running lesser exotics off the road in Need for Speed as a youth.
Carsmotor1.com

Ferrari 812 Competizione and 296 GTB spotted up close in London

Deliveries of the Ferrari 812 Competizione won’t begin before the first quarter of next year but one example of the brand’s new V12 flagship model was recently spotted on the streets of London. The video above begins with the supercar being unloaded from a trailer still wearing factory protection wheel caps. Then, it’s being revved a few times and driven at low speeds before a 296 GTB joins it.
CarsAutoExpress

Ferrari Classiche: restoring Maranello's classics

A yellow Ferrari 250 LM instantly catches our attention in the showroom-like workspace, a perfect example of the mid-engined racer that scored the firm’s last Le Mans 24 Hours win in 1965. To one side, a Testarossa belonging to Piero Ferrari – son of Enzo – awaits attention. All around sit neatly arranged new parts and tools, or old engines stripped down, their blackened valves standing to attention on a workbench, throttle bodies topped with metal gauze and arranged like microphones waiting for backing singers.
CarsMotorAuthority

Rebooted Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar given new look, V-8 power

Aston Martin is just weeks away from starting deliveries of its Valkyrie hypercar, but the British automaker known more for its front-engine GT cars has two more mid-engine models in the works: the Valhalla and reborn Vanquish. The Valhalla is next in the pipeline, and Aston Martin on Thursday revealed...
Carsmotor1.com

McMurtry Spierling debuts at Goodwood as the loudest EV ever

Every year more and more interesting sporty EVs turn up to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and this year’s McMurtry Spierling is among the coolest ever. It’s a small, single-seater electric track special that not only has a power to weight ratio of 1 bhp/kg, but it also has massive fans in the rear that provide downforce.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Future Volvos Will Get Names, Not Numbers

Though the exact nomenclature has changed throughout the years, Volvo has traditionally relied on an alphanumeric naming system since it built its very first model, the ÖV 4, which, in English, translated into “open car, four cylinders.” But, it appears, we’ll be saying goodbye to familiar badges such as the XC40 and V90, Volvo’s CEO saying the Swedish brand plans to give future products real names.
Carsfordauthority.com

1968 Ford Mustang GT Clad In Porsche Chalk Looks Stunning: Video

Revology Cars has only been in the Ford Mustang restomod game since 2015, but it’s already cranking out some of the finest modernized classic pony cars on the planet. Much of that can be attributed to the company’s founder – Tom Scarpello, the former Marketing & Sales Manager for Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT). Ford Authority has covered a couple of Scarpello’s masterful creations in the past, including a 1967 Shelby GT350 and a Bullitt-like 1968 fastback, and now, we’re taking a closer look at this stunning 1968 Ford Mustang GT wearing Porsche Chalk paint.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Opel Corsa With Two Engines And 1,200 HP Drag Races Ferrari 488 Pista

With a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine pumping out 107 horsepower back in the 1990s, the Opel Corsa B in its sporty GSi guise can't hold a candle to the mighty Ferrari 488 Pista. However, this seemingly stock (well, if we exclude the roll cage, vented rear window and other bits) German supermini is a wolf in sheep's clothing by packing two 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engines – one at the back and another one at the rear.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Adds 34 HP And 50 LB-FT With Aftermarket Tune

The 2022 Honda Civic debuted back in April, and Honda isn’t an automaker that likes to keep its customers waiting. The redesigned Civic went on sale in mid-June, giving tuners plenty of time to find ways to wring more power out of the car, though it wouldn’t have been an arduous challenge. The 11th-generation Civic uses the same powertrains Honda offered in the 10th-gen model, including the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder.
Carsmotor1.com

GM releases images of four-seat Chevy Corvette that never happened

Being as iconic as to bear the monicker America's sports car, we all know a thing or two about the Chevrolet Corvette. Its almost seven decades of existence warrant some facts to be known and recently we just learned one of those facts, thanks to GM Design on Instagram. Apparently,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy