Ferrari F430 designer names his eight future classics

Fresh off the launch of the new-generation BMW 2-Series Coupe, we stumbled across a near-new M2 CS that is just begging for a new home. The new 2-Series Coupe seems to be a more mature car than its predecessor, but while a new M2 is on the cards, it is also some time away. When it eventually arrives, it will have some big shoes to fill as the current M2 has been hailed as probably the best M car BMW makes right now – and the hardcore CS is even more driver focused than the M2 Competition.