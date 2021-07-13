US Forest Service helibase plan by Pineview Reservoir scrapped due to opposition

OGDEN — After an outcry from the public, the U.S. Forest Service has pulled a proposal to move a helibase for firefighters to a site near the Pineview Reservoir. The Wasatch Helitack program, which would house up to three or four helicopters, now operates out of the Morgan County Airport in Mountain Green, but the lease to use that space ends in March 2022. That set up a search for a new location, leading to the 9-acre site next to Anderson Cove Campground on U.S. Forest Service land on the southeast side of Pineview Reservoir.