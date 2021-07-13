Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

US Forest Service helibase plan by Pineview Reservoir scrapped due to opposition

By TIM VANDENACK Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN — After an outcry from the public, the U.S. Forest Service has pulled a proposal to move a helibase for firefighters to a site near the Pineview Reservoir. The Wasatch Helitack program, which would house up to three or four helicopters, now operates out of the Morgan County Airport in Mountain Green, but the lease to use that space ends in March 2022. That set up a search for a new location, leading to the 9-acre site next to Anderson Cove Campground on U.S. Forest Service land on the southeast side of Pineview Reservoir.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Weber County, UT
Government
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Government
County
Weber County, UT
City
Mountain Green, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Moore
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Forest Fires#Wildland Fires#Us Forest Service#Pineview Reservoir#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#Republican#Usda#Ogden Hinckley Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy