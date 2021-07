A Dubuque man twice convicted of killing his girlfriend was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday. Fontae Buelow, now 29, who is Black, was arrested after Samantha Link, 21, died in March 2017 from three stab wounds. He was convicted by an all-white jury in January 2018 of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison despite his claim that Link stabbed herself as he attempted to end their relationship.