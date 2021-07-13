Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Elliott's in the hunt at CT Senior Open

By Gavin Keefe
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Sa3K_0auwmRvg00
Norwich native John Elliott hits a ball up the green of the first hole during the opening day of the Connecticut Senior Open on Monday at Shennecossett Golf Course in Groton. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — Good thing John Elliott brought his 15-year-old son along with him to the Connecticut Senior Open on Monday.

If not for Blake's advice, Elliott might not be a title contender heading into Tuesday's final round at Shennecossett Golf Course.

Using a putter that his son recommended, Elliott drained several long putts on the way to firing a 5-under 66, leaving him one stroke behind co-leaders Charlie Blanchard of Warwick, R.I., and Kirk Henefeld of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Sixteen golfers finished under par in the first round.

Elliott had an eagle and seven birdies.

"Blake is my good luck charm," said Elliott, a Norwich Free Academy graduate now living in the Philadelphia area where he works as a caddy at Merion Golf Club. "It was fun. I had my son with me, so it was good."

After watching his father use a new putter given to him by a friend to drain a couple 10-footers on the putting green in the morning, Blake recommended ditching the old putter for the new one.

At first, Elliott didn't follow his son's advice.

Then he three-putted for a bogey on the first hole.

He said, 'Dad, use the other putter.' I used it all day and I made a 20-footer on three, a 25-footer on six, a 25-footer for eagle on eight, a 40-footer for birdie on nine... a 30-footer on 15 for birdie, a six-footer on 16 for birdie and a five-footer on 17 for birdie and I almost made an eagle on 18.

"I think I'm going to use it on Tuesday. .... That's the most putts that I've ever made in my whole life and I'm 57."

Elliott's round had a few bumpy spots at the start of the back nine, as he rang up a bogey on No. 11, No. 12 and No. 14 before finishing with four straight birdies.

His masterpiece came on the 490-yard, par five eighth hole. He followed up a perfect drive by hitting his second shot to within 15 feet of the pin, setting up an eagle attempt.

Then Elliott's good luck charm did his thing.

"He kissed my putter and I made a 25 footer for three," Elliott said.

Elliott will be trying to capture his second Connecticut Senior Open crown, previously winning in 2017, without Blake by his side.

Blake plans to spend the day at the beach with a friend.

"He's not going to be here," Elliott said. "He doesn't even care if he's here."

Blake added: "I kind of want to be here."

With his father teeing off in the afternoon on Tuesday, Blake may be able to get some beach time in and still watch some of the final round.

It also was a good day for several local golfers.

Dave Jones of Norwich (71), Bill Hermanson of East Lyme (73), Mark Toscano of Westerly (73), Philip Krick of Groton (75), Tony Susi of Gales Ferry (75) and Chris Hedden of Waterford (76) also made the cut.

Hermanson had a bogey and birdie on the front nine to stand at even par. He had bogeys on three of the first six holes on the back nine before finishing strong with a birdie on No. 18.

"I played okay...," Hermanson said. "You always think you should do better here than you do. It's that type of course. I love this place, but it's frustrating, too."

g.keefe@theday.com

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
379
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lyme, CT
City
Waterford, CT
Groton, CT
Sports
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Norwich, CT
Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Norwich, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#In The Hunt#Lucie#Merion Golf Club#Norwich Free Academy#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Dodd wins Senior Open presented by Rolex

Stephen Dodd birdied the 72nd hole to secure a life-changing maiden Senior Major Championship in The Senior Open Presented by Rolex held at Sunningdale Golf Club. The 55-year-old Welshman was tied with Spain’s Miguel Ángel Jiménez with one hole remaining, but played a sublime approach shot to ten feet before rolling in the birdie putt for a two under par 68 to reach 13 under par and finish one stroke clear of the Spaniard.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jack Senior: "Open, it would mean everything"

Jack Senior clung on to the final spot on offer at the 2021 abrdn Scottish Open to book his place at The 149th Open Championship. "It would mean everything. 32,000 fans, playing in front of a home crowd. I've played three of the last four. It would be great to...
Southampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Southampton’s Jim Patterson lives out golf dream at U.S. Senior Open

Jim Patterson felt like he was in a dream walking to the first tee of the U.S. Senior Open last Thursday in Nebraska. It was early in the morning, the fog was covering the course at the Omaha Country Club just as the sun was rising and the Southampton native was getting ready to tee off in a major with some of the best golfers in the world.
GolfBBC

Senior Open: Wales' Stephen Dodd wins at Sunningdale

Stephen Dodd won the Senior Open Championship at Sunningdale to secure the first major championship of his career. Dodd, who stormed into the lead with a course record-tying round of 62 on Saturday, carded a 2-under 68 to finish at 13-under 267. The Welshman finished one shot clear of Spain's...
Fairfield, CTchatsports.com

Inside the field: Decorated resumes at the U.S. Senior Women's Open

There are 120 players in the field for this week's U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield, Connecticut. There are 58 qualifiers, 33 amateurs and 41 players making their championship debuts. Among those first-timers is three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Annika Sorenstam. But she is not alone in...
Covington, LANOLA.com

Covington orthodontist Kay Daniel in spotlight at U.S. Senior Women's Open

Kay Daniel has played championship golf for decades. Wins in junior tournaments on south Louisiana courses paved the way for a high school state title in 1989 and a collegiate career at Mississippi State. And after establishing her local orthodontics practice, Daniel returned to the course, winning a Louisiana Golf Association State Amateur title in 2005 and more LGA State Mid-Amateur victories than she can remember. (It’s 12, and counting, by the way.)
North Stonington, CTThe Day

Taking a leap at the lake in North Stonington

North Stonington — If cooling off in a favorite swimming spot is good, getting some air first might be even better. Xavi Lane, 7, was leaping off the rocks with his uncle Silas Billings, 20, on Thursday into Billings Lake as his mother, Coral, and sister, Mila, 8, looked on.
New London, CTThe Day

Local calendar

New London Whalers Basketball Camp — Aug. 9-12 (5:30-8:30 p.m. daily) at Toby May Park, New London. Open to boys and girls entering grades 3-10 from any town. Clinic will help players of all abilities learn the fundamentals of shooting, ballhandling, footwork and teamwork in a fun and safe environment. Campers must bring their own basketball. Cost: $90 per player (must pay on Venmo, no checks accepted). Register: sites.google.com/view/newlondonball Contact: Camp director Tammy Millsaps, millsapst@newlondon.org or (570) 486-9387.
Tennessee StateCrossville Chronicle

Morris wins TN Women’s Open senior division title

Thirty six holes weren’t enough for the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open senior division. It took an additional eight playoff holes to crown a champion. Kelly Morris of Franklin found herself victorious on the day after outlasting Jeanette Kohlhass for the senior divison title. Morris and Kohlhass each finished...
East Lyme, CTPosted by
The Day

Family takes first camping trip at Rocky Neck

East Lyme — The Seltzer family came east from Milford to spend a few days at Rocky Neck State Park, camping together for the first time. Father Aaron said they hope to be able to swim at the beach before they leave. According to State Swimming Area Water Quality Report, swimming at the park is closed and was scheduled for retesting Wednesday.
North Haven, CTNew Haven Register

North Haven racehorse owners look forward to Saratoga

Each year long-time friends Ralph Durante and John Buckley, both of North Haven and in their 23rd year as racehorse partners, circle the opening day of the Saratoga Race Course meet in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This year opening day at Saratoga is on Thursday and the meet runs through Sept....
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Golf roundup: Champ takes 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. — Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under-par 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory. The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities....

Comments / 0

Community Policy