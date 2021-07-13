Elliott's in the hunt at CT Senior Open

Norwich native John Elliott hits a ball up the green of the first hole during the opening day of the Connecticut Senior Open on Monday at Shennecossett Golf Course in Groton. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — Good thing John Elliott brought his 15-year-old son along with him to the Connecticut Senior Open on Monday.

If not for Blake's advice, Elliott might not be a title contender heading into Tuesday's final round at Shennecossett Golf Course.

Using a putter that his son recommended, Elliott drained several long putts on the way to firing a 5-under 66, leaving him one stroke behind co-leaders Charlie Blanchard of Warwick, R.I., and Kirk Henefeld of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Sixteen golfers finished under par in the first round.

Elliott had an eagle and seven birdies.

"Blake is my good luck charm," said Elliott, a Norwich Free Academy graduate now living in the Philadelphia area where he works as a caddy at Merion Golf Club. "It was fun. I had my son with me, so it was good."

After watching his father use a new putter given to him by a friend to drain a couple 10-footers on the putting green in the morning, Blake recommended ditching the old putter for the new one.

At first, Elliott didn't follow his son's advice.

Then he three-putted for a bogey on the first hole.

He said, 'Dad, use the other putter.' I used it all day and I made a 20-footer on three, a 25-footer on six, a 25-footer for eagle on eight, a 40-footer for birdie on nine... a 30-footer on 15 for birdie, a six-footer on 16 for birdie and a five-footer on 17 for birdie and I almost made an eagle on 18.

"I think I'm going to use it on Tuesday. .... That's the most putts that I've ever made in my whole life and I'm 57."

Elliott's round had a few bumpy spots at the start of the back nine, as he rang up a bogey on No. 11, No. 12 and No. 14 before finishing with four straight birdies.

His masterpiece came on the 490-yard, par five eighth hole. He followed up a perfect drive by hitting his second shot to within 15 feet of the pin, setting up an eagle attempt.

Then Elliott's good luck charm did his thing.

"He kissed my putter and I made a 25 footer for three," Elliott said.

Elliott will be trying to capture his second Connecticut Senior Open crown, previously winning in 2017, without Blake by his side.

Blake plans to spend the day at the beach with a friend.

"He's not going to be here," Elliott said. "He doesn't even care if he's here."

Blake added: "I kind of want to be here."

With his father teeing off in the afternoon on Tuesday, Blake may be able to get some beach time in and still watch some of the final round.

It also was a good day for several local golfers.

Dave Jones of Norwich (71), Bill Hermanson of East Lyme (73), Mark Toscano of Westerly (73), Philip Krick of Groton (75), Tony Susi of Gales Ferry (75) and Chris Hedden of Waterford (76) also made the cut.

Hermanson had a bogey and birdie on the front nine to stand at even par. He had bogeys on three of the first six holes on the back nine before finishing strong with a birdie on No. 18.

"I played okay...," Hermanson said. "You always think you should do better here than you do. It's that type of course. I love this place, but it's frustrating, too."

g.keefe@theday.com