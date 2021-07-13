Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sam Elliott's Next TV Show Will Have 'The Ranch' Fans Rolling

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ranch alum Sam Elliot joined a new project in early June. Deadline reported that Elliott joined Peacock's MacGruber adaptation. The MacGruber adaptation will consist of eight episodes and stars Will Forte in the titular role he made famous on Saturday Night Live. This project will mark one of Elliott's first roles since The Ranch's cancellation. Elliott portrayed Beau on all four seasons of the Netflix series, the last season of which premiered in January 2020.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Will Forte
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Ryan Phillippe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Tv#Netflix Series#Ranch#Macgyver#Nbc#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'The Haves and the Have Nots' Canceled: Why the OWN Show is Ending

After eight seasons on the air, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end tonight on OWN. Created, written and directed by Tyler Perry and aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network, the soap opera followed the lives of three families—the Cryers, the Harringtons and the Youngs—struggling to coexist in Savannah, Georgia.
TV SeriesPopculture

This ABC Show Was So Bad It Was Canceled During Its First Episode

Even bad television shows usually get to air a few episodes before network executives put them out of their misery and cancel them. However, on one night in February 1969, Turn-On joined television infamy by being canceled during its first episode. One ABC affiliate in Ohio even famously refused to go back to the show after its first commercial break and West Coast stations refused to air it at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Revealed His Secret to Getting Jobs Early in His Career

Sam Elliott figured out an ingenious little trick to get work during his salad days in Hollywood using a little charm. Elliot started in Hollywood during the studio contract days. That meant he wouldn’t necessarily audition for a role but a contract with a studio. He worked at Fox. Once he had that, he still had to hustle to finds jobs, he told Sam Elliott on The Off Camera Show in 2017.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Performer of the Week: Crystal R. Fox

THE EPISODE | “Dark Intentions” (July 20, 2021) THE PERFORMANCE | For eight long seasons, as Tyler Perry redefined and then re-redefined over-the-top with his crazy-to-the-nth OWN soap, Fox miraculously kept the drama not just grounded in reality, rooted in bonafide heart. Whether her long-suffering have-not Hanna was calling out her wayward children, rolling her eyes at the amoral Richie Riches around her or reeling from another of life’s blows, we never doubted for a nanosecond that she meant it. She may not have always been able to speak truth to power, but she sure as hell always spoke truth.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Witch: Hallmark TV Series Stars React to Cancellation

Good Witch was cancelled by Hallmark recently, and the stars of the series – Catherine Bell, Kat Barrell, and James Denton – have reacted to the news that there won’t be an eighth season. Bell appeared in the Good Witch series and films for 13 years, but that is all coming to an end soon. The series finale for the drama will air on July 25th at 9 PM, and it is titled “The Wedding.”
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Sounded Off on Portraying Mature Romances, Said it Doesn’t Have to Be a ‘Cialis Commercial’

We all know what happens in the Cialis commercial. An older couple enjoys the strangest activities together. Meanwhile, a deep-voiced announcer lists all the side effects and warnings. You would think that might persuade people not to buy the pill, but we’re all too focused on what the actors are doing to hear the warnings. Sometimes they’re in two separate bathtubs outside; other times they’re watching non-holiday fireworks on a blanket in the middle of nowhere. Well, Sam Elliott has had enough of that ridiculous imagery.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled NBC Show Racks up 5 Emmy Nominations Amid Revival Hopes

The Emmy Awards nominations were finally revealed on Tuesday. It was a big day for shows such as Ted Lasso, The Crown, and WandaVision. The Emmys even shared some love for one canceled show, in particular — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Despite the fact that it was canceled earlier this year, the show still picked up five Emmy nominations on Tuesday.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Special Childhood Moment at a Theater Gave Him ‘Tunnel Vision’ for Career

Ask Sam Elliott, and he’ll tell you he’s known his calling strongly since childhood. And it’s all thanks to Sacramento’s movie theaters. “I went to a local theater called the Sequoia Theater,” the Hollywood icon begins for NPR in an extensive 2017 interview. “And I just was captivated by going into a dark theater and watching those lights jump around up on the screen.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy