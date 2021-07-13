Sam Elliott's Next TV Show Will Have 'The Ranch' Fans Rolling
The Ranch alum Sam Elliot joined a new project in early June. Deadline reported that Elliott joined Peacock's MacGruber adaptation. The MacGruber adaptation will consist of eight episodes and stars Will Forte in the titular role he made famous on Saturday Night Live. This project will mark one of Elliott's first roles since The Ranch's cancellation. Elliott portrayed Beau on all four seasons of the Netflix series, the last season of which premiered in January 2020.popculture.com
