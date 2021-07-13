Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fordsville, KY

Sheila Jane Allen

ocmonitor.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORDSVILLE, Ky. — Sheila Jane Allen, 54, of Fordsville, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home. She was a manager at Dollar General in Rosine, Kentucky. Sheila was a well-loved mom, wife, sister, aunt, and boss. Their door was always open to their families and friends. She was a mom and friend to all, never holding a grudge. Above all, she touched everyone that ever got the privilege to know her and love her. She’ll be greatly missed until we see her again.

ocmonitor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Fordsville, KY
City
Rosine, KY
City
Madisonville, KY
State
Tennessee State
Fordsville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sara Allen#Dollar General#Angel Plank#Olaton#Geary Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy